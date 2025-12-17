The Week 16 NFL schedule kicks off with one of the biggest games of the entire season as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams, the perfect chance to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Rams vs. Seahawks, Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Rams and Seahawks are tied with the best record in the NFC at 11-3, making this NFC West battle one of the most important games of the entire 2025 NFL season. The Rams defeated the Seahawks, 21-19, in Week 11 in Los Angeles, and if the Rams sweep the season series, that would give them a huge advantage with two weeks to play. Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in that contest, as it's hard to imagine he'll play as poorly on Thursday as he did in their first meeting.

Both the Rams and Seahawks have top-five scoring offenses and defenses in the NFL. Both have elite wide receivers in Puka Nacua for L.A. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Seattle. Davante Adams (hamstring) is doubtful, making Nacua even more important to the Rams. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are 2-point favorites in the latest Thursday Night Football NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 42.5 points. Click here to get started:

Thursday NBA betting preview

Thursday features a 12-game NBA slate, including the newly crowned NBA Cup champion New York Knicks taking on the Indiana Pacers. New York plays on the road, so the celebration will have to wait, and could there be some NBA Cup fatigue for the Knicks? New York is only a 4-point favorite in the latest Thursday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, despite having 12 more wins than the Pacers this season, so that fatigue could be a factor.

The Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic in one of the better matchups on the Thursday NBA schedule. Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple-double once again with 29.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists for Denver, and Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.5 ppg for Orlando. For NBA betting, the Nuggets are 7.5-point favorites at Fanatics. Other intriguing Thursday matchups include Clippers vs. Thunder (-18), Pistons (-5.5) vs. Mavericks and Warriors (-2) vs. Suns. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Thursday college football betting preview

The Missouri State Bears went from an FCS team one season ago to playing in a bowl game after their 7-5 season in their FBS debut while playing in Conference USA. Teams transitioning from the FCS to FBS aren't bowl eligible in Year One unless there's a shortage of bowl-eligible teams, as was the case this year. Missouri State takes on Arkansas State in the Xbox Bowl from Ford Center At The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' training facility, in Frisco, Texas, at 9 p.m. ET.

The Bears are playing in their first bowl game in program history, and they'll be without their head coach from this season as Ryan Beard accepted the head coaching position at Coastal Carolina. Offensive coordinator Nick Petrino will serve as interim head coach. Arkansas State went 6-6 this season. For college football betting, Missouri State is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 54.5 points. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.