Saturday NFL betting preview

Both the 49ers and Seahawks enter on a six-game winning streak, with their most recent losses coming to the Rams. The 49ers have homefield advantage Saturday, but Seattle has an even better road record (7-1) than the 49ers have at home (5-2) entering this matchup. The 49ers have won three straight at home, though, including a 42-38 victory over the playoff-bound Bears last week on Sunday Night Football. Brock Purdy threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Christian McCaffrey had 181 total yards and a score.

The Seahawks are coming off a 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last week, surpassing 25 points scored for the fifth time over their last six contests. Seattle has the No. 2 scoring offense (29.4 points per game) and No. 2 scoring defense (18.1 ppg), as Sam Darnold continues to prove he's one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the NFL in his first year in Seattle. Darnold is fifth in the NFL in passing yards at 3,850 this season.

Brock Purdy has been playing MVP-caliber football over recent weeks, throwing 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions over his last three games. He's thrown for at least 295 yards in each of those games as well. 49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle) missed last week, but he could be back Saturday night to add another piece to arguably the top skill-position group in the NFL. The 49ers are averaging 42.3 ppg over their last three games. Seattle is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Week 18 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for this 8 p.m. ET matchup.

