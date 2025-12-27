NFL Week 17 continues on Saturday with a doubleheader, providing multiple ways for NFL bettors to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The Chargers will host the Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Packers hosting the Ravens at 8 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Texans-Chargers, Ravens-Packers betting preview

The Texans (10-5) and Chargers (11-4) both feature top-10 scoring defenses, with Houston ranking No. 1 in the NFL at 16.6 points per game allowed this season. The Chargers are eighth at 20.1 ppg allowed this season. The Texans enter with the longest active winning streak in the NFL with seven straight victories, allowing more than 21 points just once during that span. The Chargers have won four straight games, including victories over the Eagles and Chiefs, two Super Bowl teams from last season.

The Chargers have clinched the playoffs and the Texans are one win away from doing the same, so they should both feel good about themselves entering Saturday. The Packers and Ravens, however, have concerns around their postseason fates, especially given their injuries. Neither Packers quarterback Jordan Love (concussion) nor Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) finished last week's contests, which were key reasons why both teams lost. The Packers (9-5-1) are seventh in a tightly contested NFC, and the Ravens (7-8) are two games behind the Steelers and need to win out to have any chance at making the playoffs, making this a crucial game for both sides.

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Saturday NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 39.5 points. The Packers are favored by 2.5 points, with an over/under set at 40.5 points at Fanatics. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.