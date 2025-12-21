With the Week 16 NFL schedule continuing on Sunday with games like Steelers-Lions and Cowboys-Chargers, now is the ideal time to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash when online sports betting. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with these two teams tied for first in the NFC South with 7-7 records. Tampa Bay has been the perennial divisional power over recent seasons, winning four straight NFC South titles. Carolina is seeking its first NFC South crown since 2015 behind a younger offensive unit. These two teams meet again in Week 18, as these two contests could make the difference in deciding the NFC South champion. The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites in the latest Week 16 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

The four-game 4 p.m. ET slate is highlighted by the Detroit Lions hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in an interconference matchup between two teams from the North looking to strengthen their postseason positioning. The Steelers are coming off a 28-15 win over the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. improving to 8-6 and taking a one-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 34-27 loss to the Rams and are currently the first team out of the NFC playoffs. The Lions are favored by 7 points at Fanatics in this 4:25 p.m. ET matchup.

Shortly before the Steelers vs. Lions, the Denver Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a matchup that no one could have predicted would come with the stakes it does on Sunday. The Broncos (12-2) have the best record in the AFC, with the Jaguars (10-4) having the third-best mark in the conference. The Broncos have won 11 straight games, while the Jaguars have won five straight heading into Sunday. Denver is a 3-point favorite for Sunday at Fanatics. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.