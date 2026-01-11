Wild Card Weekend continues on Sunday with three standalone games, providing multiple opportunities to use the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The tripleheader kicks off with Bills vs. Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET, followed by 49ers vs. Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET and Chargers vs. Patriots at 8 p.m. ET. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

NFL betting preview

The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are two top-six scoring offenses going head-to-head on Sunday, and it would be difficult to say any offense is playing better than Jacksonville entering the playoffs. The Jaguars are averaging 36.4 points per game over their last five games, and they have won eight straight. The Jaguars finished sixth in the league in scoring at 27.9 ppg, while the Bills were tied for fourth at 28.3 ppg. Josh Allen vs. Trevor Lawrence is a can't-miss quarterback matchup, and both the Bills (12-5) and Jaguars (13-4) have -110 odds on the money line in the latest Sunday NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 51.5 points, the highest of the six-game Wild Card Weekend slate, in Jacksonville.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the second game on Sunday, and if it wasn't for last week's performance, the 49ers could state the case for the hottest offense rolling into the playoffs. The 49ers entered last week averaging 42.3 ppg before being held to three points by the Seahawks in a 13-3 loss, which now has them traveling to the house of the defending Super Bowl champions to begin their postseason run. The 49ers survived injuries to nearly every key player to still go 12-5 on the season, which is a better record than the NFC East champion Eagles at 11-6. This matchup pits the last two NFC champions against one another, and the Eagles are 5-point favorites in the latest Sunday NFL odds at Fanatics. The over/under is 44.5 points.

The New England Patriots probably don't really care if you believe in them or not, but a win on Sunday states the case even stronger that the franchise is back. The Patriots played one of the weakest schedules in recent NFL history this season, but they capitalized on that to go 14-3 and secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) on Sunday Night Football. Mike Vrabel has led a 10-win turnaround in his first year as Patriots' head coach, and New England is favored by 3.5 points with an over/under set for 46 points at Fanatics on Sunday Night Football. Click here to get started:

