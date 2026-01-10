The 2026 NFL postseason kicks off Saturday with an NFC doubleheader, the perfect chance to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The Panthers and Rams begin the action at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by Bears vs. Packers at 8 p.m. ET. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Saturday NFL betting preview

Both Saturday contests feature rematches from this season, and you may be surprised by the first result of the early slate. The Panthers upset the Rams, 31-28, in Carolina in Week 13, forcing two interceptions on the NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford. It was the first game this season that Stafford threw multiple interceptions. Since that win, though, the Panthers closed the season 1-3, and although they could have secured their postseason spot themselves with a Week 18 win, they lost to Tampa Bay and relied on the Falcons defeating the Saints to win the NFC South due to tiebreakers with an 8-9 record. The Rams went 12-5 this season and have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.5 ppg.

The Panthers are a great story in making the postseason after finishing third or last in the NFC South in six of the prior seven years. Bryce Young had his first 3,000-yard passing season in his third NFL year, and the running back tandem of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard has had some breakout performances this year. The Rams are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Saturday NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 45.5 points.

The Packers (9-7-1) and Bears (11-6) meet for the third time this season, with each of their first two games ending in one-score contests and the home team winning. The odds have gone back-and-forth for Saturday's showdown, showcasing how evenly matched the sportsbooks view this matchup, and the Packers are currently 1.5-point favorites at Fanatics. The Packers controlled the majority of their most recent matchup in Chicago in Week 16, but partly due to a failed onside kick recovery late in the fourth quarter, the Bears defeated the Packers, 22-16, in overtime. The Packers have lost four straight games, but after resting their starters last week, Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs may be at their healthiest in weeks for Green Bay. Click here to get started:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.