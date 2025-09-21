The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users $100 in FanCash and up to $100 back in FanCash every football gameday, including an absolutely loaded Sunday in the NFL during Week 3. There are 14 NFL games today, including four in the late window and a critical AFC West matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET between the Chargers and Broncos. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The four games in the late window will be comprised of three NFC matchups and then Broncos vs. Chargers. Los Angeles has staked itself an early lead in the AFC West by beating the Chiefs and Raiders in successive weeks and can truly take command with a victory over Denver (1-1) on Sunday. They're favored by 2.5 points at home against the Broncos in the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Fanatics Sportsbook.

The NFC matchups include Seahawks vs. Saints, Bears vs. Cowboys and 49ers vs. Cardinals. New Orleans and Seattle will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET as well while Dallas vs. Chicago and Arizona vs. San Francisco are both on tap for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Seahawks (-7), Cowboys (-1.5) and 49ers (-1.5) are all favored in those matchups and there are also dozens of NFL player props available in each game.

The Sunday Night Football matchup will be Giants vs. Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants were likely destined for a rebuilding year from the outset of the 2025 NFL season and are 0-2, but they won't be the only winless team in that meeting. The Chiefs are also 0-2 after a loss in Brazil to the Chargers and then a loss to the Eagles last week.

However, Kansas City is favored by 6.5 points given that both its losses came to playoff teams from a season ago while the over/under is 44.5 points. Malik Nabers almost willed the Giants to victory last week, catching nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Cowboys, including a 48-year touchdown catch with 25 seconds left to put New York ahead. His over/under for total receiving yards is 80.5 while he's also listed at +145 as an anytime touchdown scorer. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.