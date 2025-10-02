Week 5 of the NFL season begins with an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, and sports bettors can secure a double bonus with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, offering $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The NFC West is featured on Thursday Night Football again after a Jason Myers 52-yard field goal as time expired resulted in a 23-20 Seahawks victory over the Cardinals last week. In Week 5, the 49ers and Rams go head-to-head in a pair of 3-1 teams in a pivotal divisional matchup. The Rams' only loss this season came due to having a field goal blocked against the Eagles as time expired, and Los Angeles is coming off a 27-20 victory over the previously undefeated Colts. Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns with Puka Nacua having 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. Nacua leads the NFL in receptions (42) and receiving yards (503).

The 49ers are coming off their first loss of the season, falling to the Jaguars, 26-21. San Francisco has the No. 7 scoring defense (18.8 points per game), while allowing the fifth-fewest total yards (280.5) in the NFL this season. The 49ers are allowing the third-fewest passing yards per attempt (5.6) and the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (165) in the NFL this season. The 49ers will be without key pieces with Brock Purdy (toe) and wide receivers Jauan Jennings﻿﻿﻿ (ankle/ribs) and Ricky Pearsall﻿﻿﻿ (knee) all ruled out the day before the game.

The Rams are 8-point favorites in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 45.5 points. Stafford's passing yards over/under is set at 240.5 yards. He's gone Over this total in three of four games, but he's also going up against a top passing defense. Stafford also went Under this total in both games against the 49ers last season. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to wager on Thursday Night Football here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.