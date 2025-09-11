Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, giving new users the opportunity to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which features two offers at once, including $100 in Fan Cash with a $10 bet, and up to $100 in back in FanCash every football gameday. Sports bettors can use part or all of their initial $100 in FanCash on Packers vs. Commanders, as well as make a daily wager to earn up to $100 back in FanCash if that bet loses.

According to the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, Green Bay is favored by 3.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its top NFL best bets for Commanders vs. Packers at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Best Commanders vs. Packers NFL picks at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Packers -3.5 (-105)

Over 48 points (-110)

Jordan Love, Packers, Over 226.5 passing yards (-114)

Packers -3.5 vs. Commanders (-105)

The Packers put the NFL on notice with their dominant 27-13 win over the Lions in Week 1. Green Bay's defense held the Lions to just 246 total yards, while the Packers averaged 5.7 yards per play offensively. Quarterback Jordan Love completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win, and now he'll lead the Packers against a Washington team that is 0-6 in its last six trips to Lambeau Field. SportsLine's model is backing the Packers, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at home, to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations on Thursday.

Over 48 points (-110)

A quick turnaround typically doesn't allow defenses to fully grasp the other team's offense, especially with two offenses loaded with proven playmakers like the Packers and Commanders. The total has gone Over in four of Green Bay's last five games at home. Meanwhile, Washington racked up 432 yards of offense in its Week 1 win over the Giants, the third-most in the NFL. The Commanders totaled 220 rushing yards against New York, and quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of the most electric players in the entire league. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 51 points, helping the Over hit in more than 50% of simulations.

Jordan Love, Packers, Over 226.5 passing yards (-114)

Love completed 72.7% of his passes in Week 1, but only finished with 188 passing yards against the Lions. However, Love exceeded this total in six of his nine home games last season, and the model expects Green Bay's signal caller to throw for 259.5 yards on average against Washington.

