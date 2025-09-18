While traditional bets such as against the spread and totals will dominate much of Bills vs. Dolphins betting for NFL bets at Fanatics Sportsbook for Thursday Night Football, both teams have stars such as Josh Allen, Tyreek Hill and James Cook who could make for interesting NFL player props when online sports betting. With the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can capitalize on $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday for those options. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Thursday's NFL slate means you can use the Game Day Guarantee. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Both promotions are available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York) who sign up by September 30, 2025, with rewards expiring on October 31, 2025. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Thursday betting preview

Bills vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Week 3 of Thursday Night Football, with Buffalo coming off two strong offensive performances and Miami struggling to find positives from the first two weeks. The Bills had an epic 41-40 victory over the Ravens in Week 1 after scoring 16 points in the final four minutes, and then knocked off the Jets, 30-10, last week. The Dolphins allowed 33 points in each of their first two games against teams quarterbacked by Daniel Jones and Drake Maye.

The Bills are favored by 12 points in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for NFL betting. The over/under is set at 50 points, and each of their last four head-to-head meetings in Buffalo totaled more than 50 points. James Cook and Josh Allen both have -190 odds to score an anytime touchdown, while De'Von Achane has the lowest odds to score for Miami at +110 odds to score. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Week 3 NFL betting

The Los Angeles Chargers look to complete the AFC West sweep in the first of their two divisional matchups with each team during the 2025 NFL season when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs and Raiders over the first two weeks, and a 3-0 start to both the season and divisional play could give them a significant advantage heading into the rest of the season. Justin Herbert has 560 passing yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions over two weeks, ranking third in the league in passing yards. The Chargers also have the No. 3 scoring defense, allowing 15 points per game.

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 46 points. The Broncos (1-1) are coming off a 29-28 loss to the Colts after defeating the Texans, 20-12, in Week 1. Other intriguing Week 1 NFL matchups include Bengals vs. Vikings (-3), Rams vs. Eagles (-3.5) and Cardinals vs. 49ers (-2.5). Utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook bonus here:

Thursday MLB betting

The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night, as the Reds try to continue their late-season surge into capturing a postseason spot. The Reds are two games out of the final National League Wild Card spot entering a tough series against the 88-win Cubs, who have clinched the playoffs and are five games behind the Brewers for the NL Central title.

The Reds are starting Hunter Greene, who has a 3.01 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, but is coming off allowing five runs over 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics on Saturday. The Cubs are starting Colin Rea, who has a 4.23 ERA this year. Reds vs. Cubs is one of 10 games on the Thursday MLB slate and starts at 7:15 p.m. ET. Six of the 10 games begin before 4 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.