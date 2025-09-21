With a full Sunday Week 3 NFL schedule, new users can get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season includes Chiefs vs. Giants, Cowboys vs. Bears, and Rams vs. Eagles. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Saturday's college football slate means you can use the Game Day Guarantee. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Both promotions are available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York) who sign up by September 30, 2025, with rewards expiring on October 31, 2025. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Rams vs. Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

For the second straight week, the Eagles face a team they took down on their way toward capturing last year's Super Bowl title. The Eagles host the Rams on Sunday in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round, and if last season is any indication, Saquon Barkley is set for a huge performance. The Eagles running back rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams in a 28-22 win. The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start, including defeating the Chiefs, 20-17, last week in a Super Bowl rematch.

Meanwhile, the Rams are also 2-0, winning behind one of the top defenses in the NFL. Los Angeles has the No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 14 points per game this season, although Philadelphia will be a step up in competition from the Texans and Titans. Puka Nacua has 18 receptions for 221 yards over two weeks for the Rams, who trailed by just one point entering the fourth quarter in their postseason matchup last season. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites in the latest NFL betting odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 44.5 points. Bet Rams vs. Eagles at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Broncos vs. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

With the Chiefs 0-2 to begin the season, the winner of Chargers vs. Broncos could put themselves in a strong position to finally knock Kansas City off the top spot in the division. Kansas City has won nine straight AFC West titles, but given some aging talent and a combination of injuries and suspensions, the Chiefs appear more vulnerable this season. The Chargers are off to a 2-0 start, with the Broncos at 1-1 entering Sunday. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert entered the week third in the NFL in passing yards (560 yards), and he has five touchdowns with no interceptions. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is off to a slower start with 382 passing yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions in games against the Titans and Colts, neither of which had high expectations entering the season.

The Chargers are 3-point favorites at home in the latest NFL odds for NFL betting at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 45.5 points. The Chargers defeated the Broncos in both of their matchups in Nix's rookie season last year. Nix's over/under for passing yards is set at 215.5 yards, despite going Under that number in each of the first two weeks of the season. Bet Broncos vs. Chargers at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Chiefs vs. Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET

The New York Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in their home opener on Sunday, coming off one of the most surprising performances in the Week 2 NFL schedule. Although the Giants lost to fall to 0-2, the offense did more than its part with 37 points behind Russell Wilson throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns. The week before, the 36-year-old quarterback had just 168 passing yards as the Giants were held without a touchdown against the Commanders, which made many Giants fans call for Wilson's benching after just one game in New York.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are also off to an 0-2 start, but given their pedigree, there's not nearly as much panic in Kansas City as in New York. The Chiefs lost to a pair of teams off to a 2-0 start, including the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles last week. Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is questionable as the Chiefs remain without Rashee Rice (suspension), but the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce duo are a full-go. The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Fanatics, with an over/under set at 45 points. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.