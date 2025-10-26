One of the NFL's top offenses and one of the elite defenses go head-to-head on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Denver Broncos (5-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1). As one of the top matchups of the Week 8 NFL schedule, this contest provides an intriguing opportunity to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets when online sports betting on the Broncos vs. Cowboys. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Broncos vs. Cowboys betting preview

It's hard to believe the Denver Broncos were as bad as they were offensively in the first three quarters, and as amazing as they were in the final period last week against the Giants. The Broncos had just 102 yards and six first downs in the first half, and entered the fourth quarter still without a point against the Giants. However, after one of the wildest quarters you'll ever see, the Broncos scored four touchdowns and totaled 33 points in a 33-32 comeback win over the Giants. Bo Nix had a hand in all four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing).

The Broncos won't be able to score four touchdowns in every quarter, but they'll need offensive success on Sunday against a unit like the Cowboys, who have the No. 2 scoring offense at 31.7 points per game this season. Although Dallas has an elite offense this year, the Cowboys have the third-worst scoring defense, allowing 29.4 ppg this season. Meanwhile, the Broncos have the No. 4 scoring defense, allowing 18.1 ppg on 273.1 yards per game, which ranks third.

The Broncos are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Cowboys odds, with an over/under set at 50.5 points. It's the highest over/under of Week 8 at Fanatics Sportsbook, and the Over has hit in each of the last four Cowboys games. However, last week's Over in the Broncos' game broke a streak of four straight Unders for Denver. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to wager on Cowboys vs. Broncos here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.