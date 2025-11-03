The Dallas Cowboys will take the field on Monday Night Football, and with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for online sports betting on Cowboys vs. Cardinals. Monday's sports calendar also includes a nine-game NBA slate and the opening night of college basketball. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Cowboys vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET



The Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football to conclude the Week 9 NFL schedule, and if you love offense, this may be the matchup for you. The over/under for total points is set at 54 points, which is the highest total of any game on the Week 9 NFL schedule, and Dallas is the main reason for this. The Cowboys entered Week 9 with the second-best scoring offense at 30.8 points per game, and the second-worst scoring defense at 31.3 ppg allowed. Dallas is 3-4-1 overall, but 2-0-1 at home this season. Arizona is 2-5, 1-2 on the road.

Jacoby Brissett will make his third straight start for the Cardinals with Kyler Murray (foot) out. The Cardinals are 0-2 in the veteran's two starts, but the 32-year-old has led Arizona to 25 ppg in his starts. This game could have shootout potential on both sides. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for NFL betting.

Monday NBA betting

Monday features a nine-game NBA slate, with some of the biggest stars in the league expected to take the court. Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Jalen Brunson are among those who should be active on Monday, and could make for popular NBA player props when NBA betting. After an 0-2 start in the Durant era in Houston, the Rockets have won three straight games and are favored by 12.5 points against the Mavericks on Monday as Dallas is without Anthony Davis (calf).

The Nuggets (3-2) are favored by 11.5 points against the Kings, as Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 20.4 points, 14.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists through five games. Other intriguing Tuesday NBA matchups include Pistons vs. Grizzlies (-4), Lakers vs. Trail Blazers (-3) and Heat vs. Clippers (-8).

Monday college basketball betting

The opening night of the 2025-26 college basketball season takes place on Monday with No. 3 Florida playing No. 13 Arizona in the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET. The defending national champion Gators begin their quest toward repeating UConn's success as back-to-back champions, which the Huskies did in 2023 and 2024 before falling short last season. Arizona went 24-13 last season, losing to Duke in the Sweet 16.

The Gators return two starters in forward Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu from last year's starting lineup. Condon averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season, and his 12 points in a 65-63 win over Houston in the National Championship Game were the second most for the Gators. Arizona returns its second-leading scorer from last season in Jaden Bradley. For college basketball betting, Florida is favored by 2.5 points in the latest college basketball odds at Fanatics.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.