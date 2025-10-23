The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code lets new users bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. For the fourth straight week, a quarterback other than the team's Week 1 starter will start on Thursday Night Football, with Carson Wentz leading the Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off the Week 8 NFL schedule. In NFL betting trends, backup quarterbacks are 3-0 on Thursday Night Football. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:



Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Vikings are 2-2 with Wentz as their starting quarterback this season, although they are coming off a 28-22 loss to the Eagles last week. Wentz threw for 313 yards against the Eagles, but he had a season-low for completion percentage (61.9%) and tied a season-high with two interceptions. Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) has been out since Week 2. The Vikings (3-3) opened running back Aaron Jones' 21-day practice window off injured reserve on Tuesday, signaling he could return for Thursday following a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Chargers continued their funk last week with a 38-24 loss to the Colts, as they've lost three of their last four games following a 3-0 start to the season. The Colts are 6-1 with the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 33.1 ppg though, so it's certainly not a bad loss.

The Chargers are 3-point favorites with an over/under set at 44.5 points in the latest Week 8 Thursday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Both teams feature multiple standout receivers who could make for popular Week 8 NFL player props as well, including receiving yards over/unders on players such as Justin Jefferson (80.5), Ladd McConkey (55.5) and Jordan Addison (55.5) for Thursday Night Football.



