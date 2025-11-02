With the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday. Wager on must-see games like Bills vs. Chiefs, Lions vs. Vikings, Giants vs. 49ers, and Commanders vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. You can repeat this process for a user's first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 10-day period begins the day you establish your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Falcons vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

These were two trendy preseason picks to make drastic improvements and push for the postseason this year. While one certainly appears on that path, the other's season could still go either way. The Patriots are off to a 6-2 start, including winning five straight games, heading into their matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta is 3-4, and coming off back-to-back losses while scoring just 10 points in each of those contests. Drake Maye has moved himself into the MVP conversation for the Patriots, as he's fifth in the NFL in passing yards (2,026 yards) while throwing 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions.

The Patriots are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Week 9 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook with an over/under set at 45 points. New England has also covered the spread in each of its last five wins.

Chiefs vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen? Say no more. Those two names alone are enough to grab the attention of nearly any NFL fan, and after their 32-29 final in the AFC Championship Game to send the Chiefs to their fifth Super Bowl appearance with Mahomes, you can be sure the Bills want to get some redemption at home. Mahomes and Allen will meet for the 10th time in their careers, and although the Bills are 4-1 against the Chiefs during those regular-season meetings, the Chiefs have dominated when it mattered most, going 4-0 against the Bills in the playoffs.

The Chiefs are favored by 2 points in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 52.5 points. This meeting will take place in Buffalo, where the Bills defeated Kansas City, 30-21, in Week 11 last season, on CBS and Paramount+. This could be an AFC Championship Game preview again, and will certainly be one of the most popular games for NFL betting on the Week 9 NFL schedule.

Seahawks vs. Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET

Believe it or not, the Seahawks are one of only two teams in the NFL undefeated on the road this season. When Seattle was at its most dominant over the 21st century, its "12th man" of a raucous home crowd was consistently discussed as a key reason for the team's success. But this year, they are 3-0 on the road compared to 2-2 at home in a 5-2 start to the season. Sam Darnold has continued to perform at the level of a No. 3 overall pick, although the peak of his career has come much later than most after being drafted in 2018. Some wondered if Darnold would justify his three-year, $100.5 million contract he signed with the Seahawks after one standout season with the Vikings, but he's been worth it through the first half of the season.

The Seahawks are 3-point favorites in Washington in the latest Sunday Night Football odds, with -160 odds on the money line to keep their undefeated road season going. The Commanders are +130 underdogs. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.