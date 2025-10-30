Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, giving NFL fans another chance to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Thursday also includes NBA, NFL and college football action for online sports betting. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. You can repeat this process for a user's first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 10-day period begins the day you establish your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Thursday Night Football betting

The Baltimore Ravens will have Lamar Jackson back (for real) when they travel to Miami to play the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Jackson, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, appeared on the path toward playing last week until a late injury report alteration, and the former NFL MVP was ruled out on Saturday. The Ravens have missed Jackson, going 1-2 and averaging 14.3 ppg after having the No. 3 offense in the NFL at 30.1 ppg last season and scoring at least 30 points in the three games he started and finished this year.

For NFL betting, the Ravens are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Thursday Night Football NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.5 points. The Dolphins (2-6) are coming off a 34-10 win over the Falcons last week to snap a three-game losing streak. The Ravens are 2-5, including 1-2 in games started and finished by Jackson this season. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Thursday NBA betting

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET to highlight a four-game slate on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with knee soreness, and he's off to a dominant start, averaging 36.3 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists per game this season. The Bucks are 3-1 while Steph Curry and the Warriors are off to a 4-1 start this season.

The Warriors are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Thursday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The other Thursday NBA betting options include Magic (-3) vs. Hornets, Wizards vs. Thunder (-14.5) and Heat vs. Spurs (-5.5). Claim up to $2,000 in FanCash here:

Thursday college football betting

Thursday features another college football doubleheader with Coastal Carolina hosting Marshall in the Sun Belt Conference, and UTSA hosting Tulane in the American Conference. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Owen McCown, the son of 16-year NFL quarterback Josh McCown, quarterbacks UTSA, and he has 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions in his junior season.

Both road teams are favored on Thursday, with Tulane favored by 5.5 points over UTSA with an over/under set at 54 points, and Marshall favored by 6.5 points over Coastal Carolina with an over/under set at 55.5 points in the latest Thursday college football odds at Fanatics for college football betting. Marshall and Coastal Carolina are both coming off victories, scoring at least 40 points each in the win. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.