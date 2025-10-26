With the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets for Aaron Rodgers facing the only franchise he's never played in his career, the place he called home for 18 years. The Green Bay Packers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

Packers vs. Steelers betting preview

Rodgers is facing his second former team this season, and if it goes anything like Week 1, the Packers better be on high alert. The future Hall of Fame quarterback completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards with four touchdowns while completing 73.3% of his passes in a 34-32 win over the Jets. Now, the Packers defense has performed significantly better than the Jets this season (No. 10 in ppg allowed compared to No. 26, and No. 6 in yards allowed compared to No. 16), but the same motivation will certainly be there for Rodgers.

It's no secret Rodgers and the Packers didn't have the best breakup before he was traded to the Jets, and Rodgers, like many of the all-time greats, finds motivation by proving others wrong. Sunday Night Football provides another opportunity for that for the 41-year-old who is coming off another four touchdown performance, although doing so in a 33-31 loss to the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Rodgers has additional time to rest, recover and prepare for his date with the Packers though, which could play to his and Pittsburgh's advantage as well.

