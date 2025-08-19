Fanatics Sportsbook just announced the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on Monday ahead of the 2025 NFL season, providing new users with massive bonus opportunities throughout the first month of the season. The latest Game Day Guarantee from Fanatics Sportsbook gives new users up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses every game day until October (active in all states outside of NY). New York sports bettors get up to $25 back in FanCash if your football bet loses in the newest Game Day Guarantee promotion. There's also an option to Bet $10, Get $50 in FanCash. Click here to get the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

Fanatics Sportsbook promo options

Along with the Game Day Guarantee promotions, Fanatics Sportsbook also has secondary options for sports bettors, which vary depending on whether you live in or outside New York. All non-New York new users can bet $10 and get $50 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbooks' secondary offer. New York residents can receive a 100% profit boost token for five days, with a maximum stake of $25.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Begin placing wagers

Fanatics Sportsbook will issue you up to $100 in FanCash in all states outside of New York ($25 max in New York) if your Game Day Guarantee football wager loses. Game Day Guarantee wagers must have odds of +300 or longer. Bets for the secondary offers must wager or use the profit boost token on bets at -500 odds or longer.

What is FanCash?

As opposed to many other sportsbooks that strictly offer bonuses in the form of bonus bets, Fanatics created "FanCash", which can be converted into bonus bets, but can also be used to purchase profit boost tokens, casino credits, as well as merchandise, apparel, or travel through Fanatics. Sports bettors earn FanCash with every bet at Fanatics Sportsbook. You can earn up to 10% in FanCash back with each bet, similar to a credit card, with the FanCash back varying based on the odds of the wager. Fanatics Sportsbook displays the percentage of FanCash you earn back before making each wager.

FanCash can be used for bonus bets, profit boost tokens, casino credits, as well as merchandise, apparel, or travel through Fanatics. FanCash expires 365 days after your last time adding to your FanCash fund. It cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

With this specific Fanatics Sportsbook promotion, NFL bettors can enjoy the safety net of up to $100 in FanCash if your foot bet loses throughout the first month of the season. Get started here:

Week 1 NFL betting preview

The 2025 NFL season is less than three weeks away, with the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4. The Eagles will continue the tradition of the defending Super Bowl champions hosting the NFL Kickoff Game. And as is often the case, the Eagles won't have their full coaching staff from last year, as other franchises often target assistants from Super Bowl teams to lead their staff. Kevin Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator after former OC Kellen Moore became the head coach for the New Orleans Saints, so how should a new playcaller affect making Week 1 NFL bets?

The Eagles are 7-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds on Fanatics Sportsbook for NFL betting. The over/under is listed at 47 points as Dak Prescott is set to make his return for Dallas after missing the final two months of last season with a hamstring injury. Fanatics Sportsbook has the Eagles as a +650 co-favorite to win the 2026 Super Bowl, along with the Ravens and Bills in its NFL futures odds.

Fanatics offers plenty of NFL future betting options, including "Stage of Elimination" bets, which encompass selecting when you think a team's season will end. The Kansas City Chiefs' seasons have never ended before the AFC Championship Game in Patrick Mahomes' seven seasons as Kansas City's starting quarterback. If you like this trend to continue, the Chiefs have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, +950 odds to lose in the Super Bowl and +500 odds to lose in the AFC Championship Game as a few betting options on Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Steelers have lost in the Wild Card Round in four of the last five years, and they have +350 odds of suffering that same fate, even with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking over as the starting quarterback. Despite making the playoffs in four of the last five years, Fanatics lists Pittsburgh as -180 odds to miss the postseason. Bet at Fanatics Sportsbook and get up to $100 back in FanCash if your first game day bet loses until October:

Responsible Gaming at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. Fanatics Sportsbook also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.

Full Fanatics Sportsbook promotion terms

$100 Game Day Guarantee:

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Bet 10, Get 50:

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer within 7 days of account opening to receive $50 in FanCash. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino app.

New York $25 Game Day Guarantee:

New customers in NY only. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $25 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

100% Profit Boost Tokens for 5 days:

New customers in IL/NY only. Must create an account to receive one (1) 100% Profit Boost token per day for 5 days straight (max stake $25; min. odds -500 or longer). Profit Boost Tokens must be applied in bet slip & expire 24 hours from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.