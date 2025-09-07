The NFL rolls on Sunday, and new users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. There will be 13 games played, including matchups like Giants vs. Commanders (-6.5), 49ers vs. Seahawks (+1.5), and Bills vs. Ravens (-1) on Sunday Night Football. There's also Steelers vs. Jets +(3) in the Aaron Rodgers Bowl and Lions vs. Packers (-1.5) in a critical NFC North showdown. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NFL betting preview

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

In NFL betting, the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders play in an NFC East tilt at 1 p.m. ET. In 2024, New York went 3-14 and finished last in the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Commanders were 12-5 and made it to the NFC Championship Game. Washington enters this game as a 6.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 45.5 in today's NFL odds. SportsLine's model covers the spread in over 60% of simulations.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

The New York Jets host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC contest. The Jets logged a 5-12 record last season, while the Steelers finished with a 10-7 record. Pittsburgh enters the contest as a 3-point favorite, and the over/under is listed at 37.5, the lowest of the games in Week 1. The Steelers cover in 57% of simulations according to SportsLine's model.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

The Bucs travel to match up against the Falcons in an NFC South affair. Last season, the Bucs won the division with a 10-7 campaign, while the Falcons were in second, owning an 8-9 campaign. In 2024, Atlanta also swept the season series over the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is listed at 47.5. The Over cashes in nearly 60% of simulations on SportsLine's model. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.