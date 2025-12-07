The Week 14 NFL schedule is filled with top matchups with significant postseason implications, and with the latest FanDuel promo code, new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. Wager on games like Chiefs-Texans (+3.5, 41.5), Bears-Packers (-6.5, 44), and Bills-Bengals (+6, 55). Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Bills vs. Bengals were moved from the 4 p.m. ET window to the 1 p.m. ET slot a few weeks ago given Joe Burrow's injury and the Bengals' poor record at the time. However, after a surprising Burrow return on Thanksgiving, and an even more shocking 32-14 road victory over the Ravens, this could be the game of the week despite the earlier time slot. Josh Allen vs. Burrow is one of the must-see quarterback matchups, and the Bills are favored by six points at home in the latest Week 14 NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 55 points, the highest of the Sunday slate.

The Rams return to action after being upset by the Panthers last weekend, but Los Angeles remains the Super Bowl favorites (+490 at FanDuel). The Rams (9-3) are tied with the Bears for the best record in the NFC, and as was the case last week, Los Angeles is a sizable favorite on Sunday. The Rams are 9.5-point favorites on the road against the Cardinals, who will continue to start Jacoby Brissett. Arizona is 3-9, including 1-6 in Brissett's seven starts at quarterback this season, entering this 4:25 p.m. ET start.

The aforementioned Bears take the field at the same time as the Rams for a 4:25 p.m. ET start when Chicago travels to Green Bay for an NFC North battle. The winner will have sole possession of first place in the division, with the Packers at 8-3-1 this season. The Packers and Bears have not met yet this season, as this will be their first of two contests over the next three weeks. The Packers are 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel, with an over/under of 44, down a half-point from the opening line. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.