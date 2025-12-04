There's a huge matchup in the NFC on Thursday Night Football, an ideal time to use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Lions vs. Cowboys kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and this will be the fourth season in a row these two teams have gone head-to-head. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The NFC playoff picture is incredibly crowded entering Week 14 and both the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are on the outside looking in entering Thursday's matchup. Detroit dropped to 7-5 on Thanksgiving with a 31-24 loss to the Packers and has now lost four of seven overall. The Lions are currently third in the NFC North and eighth in the NFC.

Meanwhile, Dallas picked up a 31-28 win over the Chiefs to move to 6-5-1 and is on a three-game winning streak that includes wins over both of last year's Super Bowl teams in back-to-back weeks. The Cowboys are second in the NFC East and have moved to within 1.5 games of the Eagles and are now ninth in the NFC, but are also 1.5 games out of a wild card spot.

The latest Lions vs. Cowboys odds from FanDuel list Detroit as a 3-point favorite at home and the over/under is 54.5. You can also already bet dozens of NFL player props for Thursday, including over/under 76.5 rushing yards for Jahmyr Gibbs and CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown scorer (+110). Get started here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.