New users can capitalize on the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Broncos, Patriots and Rams are Sunday victories away from making the playoffs, and the Rams face the Lions in one of the top games for online sports betting on the Week 15 NFL slate. L.A. is favored by six. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Joe Burrow threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns last week against Buffalo, but his two interceptions played a pivotal role in the Bengals' 39-34 loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to drop to 4-9 on the season. Despite no chance at finishing the season with a winning record, the Bengals aren't out of the AFC North race with their final four games coming against teams with losing records, starting with the Baltimore Ravens (6-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are one game behind the Steelers, who defeated Baltimore, 27-22, last week, in a crucial matchup for both sides. The Steelers are 7-6, making it a real possibility that 8-9 can win the AFC North. The Ravens are three-point favorites on the road in the latest Week 15 NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 4 p.m. ET slate features multiple games with significant postseason implications, including a pair of divisional leaders when the Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 pm. ET. The Broncos are a win away from clinching the playoffs, while the Packers are in the thick of a highly competitive NFC North and conference overall. The Packers are coming off a 28-21 win over the Bears to move to the top of the division. Meanwhile, the Broncos have won 10 straight games and are 11-2 and tied with the Patriots for the best record in the AFC. The Packers are 1.5-point road favorites at FanDuel.

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff have been compared to one another since their involvement in a blockbuster trade before the 2021 NFL season, and it seems to truly be a rare occasion where it worked out for both sides. Stafford won a Super Bowl and is 44-26 as a starter in Los Angeles, while Goff has become one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the league and has gone 42-27 with the Lions. This is the third time they go head-to-head with their new teams, and they've split the first two matchups. The Rams are 5.5-point favorites in a 4:25 p.m. ET contest on Sunday. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.