Right now with the upgraded FanDuel promo code, new users can get $250 in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 16 if their first $5 wager wins. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams for a crucial NFC West matchup and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thursday Night Football betting preview

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are on an absolute tear right now, winning eight of their last nine games overall and piling up 86 points and 1,049 yards of total offense in the last two weeks during wins over the Cardinals and Lions. However, first place in the NFC West will be on the line on Thursday when they visit the Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams are off to a 11-3 start, but the Rams own the tiebreaker with a 21-19 win over Seattle back in Week 11. Now the Seahawks get a chance to neutralize that head-to-head win and take control of their own destiny coming off an 18-16 win over the Colts. Sam Darnold is averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt this season and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is leading the NFL with 1,541 receiving yards through 14 games.

The latest Thursday Night Football odds from FanDuel list the Rams as 1.5-point favorites on the road while the over/under is 44.5 points. You can also bet NFL player props like over/under 231.5 passing yards for Stafford or over/under 91.5 receiving yards for Smith-Njigba. Get started here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.