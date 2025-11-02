Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) will visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. This AFC showdown provides new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. The Chiefs are favored by 2.5. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Chiefs vs. Bills betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills play at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have won three straight games. Last week, Kansas City defeated the Washington Commanders 28-7 on Monday Night Football. Buffalo snapped their two-game losing skid, torching the Carolina Panthers 40-9 last Sunday.

Buffalo leads the all-time series 30-26-1 but the Chiefs have won two of the last three outings. In the last contest, Kansas City beat the Bills 32-29. The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 52.5. SportsLine's model has Buffalo covering the spread in 58% of simulations. Get started here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.