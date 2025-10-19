One of the best games on Sunday's schedule is the Washington Commanders visiting the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET. It'll give new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. The Cowboys are favored by 1.5, while the over-under is up to 54.5. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Commanders vs. Cowboys NFL betting preview

An NFC East collision has the Washington Commanders (3-3) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1). The Chicago Bears went into Northwest Stadium and stole a 25-24 win over the Commanders last week on Monday Night Football on a last-second field goal. Dallas is also coming off a loss, where they lost 30-27 to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Dallas leads the all-time series 79-49-2 over the Commanders.

The Cowboys have won 10 of the last 15 games between these teams, but Washington beat Dallas 23-19 in their previous outing. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 54.5. The model projects the over-cashing in 58% of simulations. Get started here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.