The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys collide on Monday Night Football to wrap up the NFL Week 9 schedule, giving new users another opportunity to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Kickoff for Cardinals vs. Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Cardinals vs. Cowboys betting preview

The Arizona Cardinals (2-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas went on the road and lost 44-24 to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The Cardinals are coming off their bye, but have lost five straight games. In Week 7, the Green Bay Packers beat Arizona 27-23.

Dallas owns a 56-35-1 all-time advantage over Arizona, but the Cardinals have won three consecutive games over the Cowboys. In 2023, Arizona beat Dallas 28-16. The Cowboys are a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 53.5. SportsLine's model has Arizona covering the spread in 51% of simulations. Get started here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.