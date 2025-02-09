Philadelphia and Kansas City will squaring off Sunday in New Orleans. Both franchises have notable histories with the city in regards to the big game, but that history favors Kansas City. K.C. won its first title in franchise history in the Crescent City back in 1970, defeating Minnesota. Meanwhile, Philly made its first appearance in New Orleans in 1981, but fell to Oakland. Sunday's game is a rematch from two years ago, when Kansas City won, 38-35, but that wasn't the last meeting between them. The two last faced off in Week 11 of the 2023 season in which, just like for Sunday's game, both teams were coming off byes. Philly went into Arrowhead Stadium, overcame its quarterback getting sacked five times, and knocked off Kansas City.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 48.5 in the latest odds from the SportsLine Consensus.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City picks and more to know

Date February 9

February 9 Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Money line Chiefs -120, Eagles +102

Chiefs -120, Eagles +102 Total 48.5

The Chiefs were eighth in the NFL against the run during the regular season, allowing an average of 101.8 yards per game, and haven't permitted a player to reach triple digits in 18 straight contests since Lamar Jackson gained 122 for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. They also haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 18 consecutive playoff games since New England's Sony Michel ran for 113 in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City will need to come up with a huge performance in Super Bowl LIX as it tries to contain Saquon Barkley, who led the league in rushing with 2,005 yards - 100 shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season record - and has gained 442 in three postseason games.

Barkley rushed for 119 yards in Philadelphia's 22-10 wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers, 205 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-22 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round and 118 yards and three TDs against the Washington Commanders in the 55-23 rout in the NFC Championship Game. He enters the Super Bowl, which takes place on his 28th birthday, with five straight 100-yard performances, 12 in his last 14 games and 14 overall this campaign.

The Eagles also have one of most dangerous running quarterbacks in the NFL as Jalen Hurts eclipsed the 600-yard mark for the fourth consecutive year in 2024 with 630 and was fifth in the league with 14 rushing touchdowns. In these playoffs, the 26-year-old has run for 122 yards and four TDs.

While Philadelphia may have the edge on the ground, it will have to contend with Patrick Mahomes, who is looking to join Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Tom Brady (seven) as the only starting quarterbacks with at least four Super Bowl titles. The 29-year-old owns a 17-3 postseason record, with two of the losses coming in overtime in the AFC Championship Game and the other in Super Bowl LV.

