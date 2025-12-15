Monday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Miami Dolphins, providing sports bettors another opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, the Steelers are favored by three points at home. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer does not require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by entering the required information, including your name, email, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and submit a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is counted as a win, FanDuel will give you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Dolphins vs. Steelers, MNF betting preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit atop the AFC North standings with a 7-6 record. Pittsburgh is coming off a 27-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and the Steelers have covered the spread in four of their past five games played on a Monday. Miami, meanwhile, enters this matchup full of confidence after winning five of its last six games after a dismal start to the season. However, the Dolphins have struggled mightily against the Steelers, losing seven of their previous 10 meetings against Pittsburgh.

According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, the Steelers are favored by three points on Monday Night Football. The over/under for total points scored is 42.5. The total has gone Under in four of the last five meetings between these AFC foes. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel offers customers several tools to game responsibly, including setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know needs additional help, text or call 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.