Several important division rivalries highlight the Week 11 NFL schedule, providing another opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. Among the notable division-rivalries set to renew on Sunday are Bears vs. Vikings, Bengals vs. Steelers and Seahawks vs. Rams. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

If your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NFL Week 11 betting preview

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams square off in an NFC West showdown on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both teams enter this matchup with a 7-2 record, and the winner of Sunday's showdown will be in first place in the NFC North. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams are favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

The Denver Broncos sit atop the AFC West standings at 8-2, and could further their lead atop the division with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Broncos have won seven straight, but are just 2-17 in their last 19 meetings against Kansas City. However, Denver has won 10 straight at home and is 6-1 against the spread in their previous seven meetings against the Chiefs. The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points on Sunday, and the over/under is 44.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel encourages its users to game responsibly by providing its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming. That includes using self-exclusion measures, setting deposit limits, and taking timeouts. Those looking for additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.