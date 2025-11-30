Sports bettors have a loaded slate of NFL games on Sunday, the perfect opportunity to check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. There are 11 games on Sunday, including star-studded showdowns like Browns vs. 49ers, Vikings vs. Seahawks, and Bills vs. Steelers. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will provide you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or cashed out, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

An AFC South showdown takes place on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. The Colts currently sit atop the AFC South standings at 8-3, but Houston enters this matchup having reeled off three consecutive victories. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, the Colts are favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

The Seattle Seahawks welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Lumen Field on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Minnesota limps into this contest having lost five of its last six games. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 5-1 in their last six games and 4-1 in their previous five games played in November. The Seahawks are favored by 11.5 points at home, and the over/under is 41.

Two teams in desperate need of a victory square off when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bills have lost two of their last three games and now sit three games behind the New England Patriots for the lead in the AFC East. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, had dropped four of its last six contests. The latest NFL odds list the Steelers as 3.5-point underdogs at home, while the over/under is 47.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming, including using self-exclusion measures, setting deposit limits, and taking timeouts. Those who need additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.