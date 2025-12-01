The New England Patriots and New York Giants square off on Monday Night Football, allowing new users another opportunity to check out the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Kickoff for Giants vs. Patriots is at 8:15 p.m. ET, with New England favored by 7.5 points. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account by submitting the required information, including your name, email, and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and submit a bet of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will provide you $150 in bonus bets plus the stake and winnings from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Patriots vs. Giants betting preview

The Patriots enter Monday's matchup full of confidence after recording nine consecutive victories. Meanwhile, the Giants have dropped six straight. The Pats are 4-1 in their past five games at home, but New England has lost each of its previous five games played in December. Meanwhile, the Giants are 4-2 in their last six meetings with New England, and 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games against the Patriots.

The latest NFL odds list the Patriots as 7.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is 46.5. The total has gone Over in six of New York's last seven games. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel offers its customers multiple tools to practice responsible gaming, including setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. For those needing additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.