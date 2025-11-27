Thanksgiving Day features three must-see NFL games, providing a perfect opportunity for new users to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. The first matchup of the day features the Lions hosting the Packers (+3) at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Cowboys vs. Chiefs (-3.5) at 4:30 p.m. ET and Bengals vs. Ravens (-7) at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will provide you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or cashed out, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thanksgiving NFL betting preview

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers square off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are 5-2 in their last seven games, while the Lions are 4-1 in their past five games at home. Detroit has won six of its last eight games in this rivalry and is favored by three points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

The second matchup of the day is a star-studded showdown featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys have won each of their last five games against Kansas City at home, and Dallas is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games played in November. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points and the over/under is 52.5.

An AFC North rivalry renews on Thanksgiving night when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET. Joe Burrow (toe) is expected to make his return to the lineup, but he'll take on a red-hot Ravens team that has won five straight. Baltimore is also 6-1 in its last seven home games against the Bengals. The Ravens are favored by seven points, according to the latest NFL odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming, including using self-exclusion measures, setting deposit limits, and taking timeouts. Those who need additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.