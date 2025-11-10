The Week 10 NFL schedule wraps on when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers, providing fans another opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins. There are also nine games in the NBA, including Lakers vs. Hornets at 7 p.m. ET and Spurs vs. Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

If your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Eagles vs. Packers betting preview

The Green Bay Packers suffered a setback at home against the Carolina Panthers at home in their last outing, and they'll look to right the ship when they welcome the defending Super Bowl champions to town on Monday night. The Packers sit atop the NFC North standings with a 5-2-1 record, while the Eagles are comfortably in first in the NFC East at 6-2.

The Eagles are 9-0 in their last nine games played in November and 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games on the road. The Packers are 6-2 in their last eight games at home, but are just 1-5 ATS in their past six games overall. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay is favored by one point, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

NBA betting preview

The NBA regular season rolls on with nine games on Monday, including matchups like Lakers vs. Hornets, Cavaliers vs. Heat and Spurs vs. Bulls. The Lakers are coming off a lopsided 122-102 loss against the Atlanta Hawks, while the Hornets currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 3-6 record. The Lakers are favored by 7.5 points, according to the latest NBA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel encourages its users to game responsibly by providing its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming. That includes using self-exclusion measures, setting deposit limits, and taking timeouts. Those looking for additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.