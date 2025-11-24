The NFL Week 12 schedule wraps up when the San Francisco 49ers host the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, and the latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. The Panthers can go atop the NFC South (6-5) standings with a win, while the 49ers (7-4) look to keep pace with the Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will provide you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or cashed out, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Panthers vs. 49ers betting preview

The Panthers are 5-2 in their last seven games, so they'll be confident they can secure the upset victory on the road. Carolina is also 10-5 in its previous 10 contests against the 49ers. Meanwhile, San Francisco is just 1-5 against the spread in its past six games at home. The 49ers are favored by 7.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in his last start, and he's thrown two or more touchdown passes in all three of his starts this season. Purdy is +195 (risk $100 to win $195) to throw 3+ touchdowns against Carolina, a defense that's giving up 212.8 passing yards per game. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming, including using self-exclusion measures, setting deposit limits, and taking timeouts. Those who need additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.