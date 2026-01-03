Saturday's slate of Week 18 NFL games will provide fans with an opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and the NFC West title will be up for grabs when the Seattle Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Create an account by submitting the pertinent details, including your name, email, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will then provide you with $250 in bonus bets in addition to the winnings and stake from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you decide, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NFL betting preview

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers collide on Saturday night in a game that will have severe implications on the playoff picture. Whoever wins this matchup will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, Seattle is favored by 2.5 points on the road, and the over/under is 47.5

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, who has racked up nearly 900 passing yards across his last three games, has a passing yards over/under of 245.5 on Saturday. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has almost an identical total at 246.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel offers several tools to game responsibly, providing users with the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also provides users with state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.