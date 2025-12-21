The Week 16 NFL schedule features 12 games on Sunday, and the latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $250 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. Pivotal matchups on the slate include Panthers vs. Buccaneers (-3), Broncos vs. Jaguars (+3.5), and Lions vs. Steelers (+7.5). Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The NFC South lead is up for grabs on Sunday, as the Panthers host the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET. Carolina and Tampa Bay are both 7-7 heading into the first of two head-to-head meetings in the final three weeks of the regular season. The Buccaneers have lost five of their last six games, but they are 3-point road favorites in the Week 16 NFL odds at FanDuel.

Denver can clinch the AFC West title and move closer to clinching the top seed in the AFC when it hosts Jacksonville at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos are riding an 11-game winning streak following their comeback win over the Packers last week, while the Jaguars are riding a five-game winning streak after crushing the Jets in a 48-20 final. Denver is a 3.5-point home favorite, and the over/under is 47.

The Lions and Steelers are both fighting for playoff bids, making their Week 16 matchup one of the biggest of the day. Detroit is two games behind Green Bay in the NFC wild-card race, while Pittsburgh is one game ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North. The Lions are 7.5-point home favorites for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET showdown. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.