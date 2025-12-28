Sunday's Week 17 NFL schedule is packed with 10 matchups, providing sports bettors an opportunity to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. You can place wagers on star-studded showdowns like Seahawks vs. Panthers (+7), Eagles vs. Bills (-2.5), and 49ers vs. Bears (+3.5) on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NFL Week 17 betting preview

An AFC East rivalry is set to renew when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, their first since 2021. New England has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning 17 of its past 19 meetings against the Jets. This time around, the Patriots are favored by 13.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

The New York Giants are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Giants have lost each of their last 13 games on the road, but New York is 4-2 in its past six games against the Raiders. The Raiders are just 1-7 in their last eight games at home, but Las Vegas is 4-1 ATS in its previous five games played in December. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, the Raiders are favored by 2.5 points at home.

Perhaps the most anticipated matchup on Sunday's NFL schedule kicks off when the Buffalo Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bills have been nearly unstoppable at home, winning 16 of their last 17 games in front of their home fans. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 10-4 ATS in its past 14 games on the road. The Bills are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.