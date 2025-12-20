The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $250 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. New users can wager on the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers (+1.5) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Saturday as NFL Week 16 continues. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Eagles vs. Commanders, Packers vs. Bears betting preview

The NFC North matchup that follows has all the stakes the NFL hoped for before the year. The winner of this game claims sole possession of first in the division, as the Bears (10-4) currently hold a half-game lead over the Packers (9-4-1). The Packers and Bears have flip-flopped positions over the last few weeks, as Green Bay fell from first last week following a 34-26 loss to the Broncos. The Packers defeated the Bears, 28-21, the week before to move into first place. The Bears have won 10 of their last 12 games after dropping their first two contests under new head coach Ben Johnson, and Chicago is coming off a 31-3 win over the Browns last week.

The Packers vs. Bears over/under is 46.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.