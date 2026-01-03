NFL fans will be treated to two must-see matchups on Saturday, making it another wonderful opportunity to check out the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Both games have playoff implications, beginning with Panthers vs. Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by Seahawks vs. 49ers at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Create an account by submitting the pertinent details, including your name, email, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will then provide you with $250 in bonus bets in addition to the winnings and stake from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you decide, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NFL betting preview

The first matchup of the day will pit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers can win the NFC South and be the No. 4 seed in the NFC with a victory, while the Buccaneers need a win coupled with a Saints win or tie on Sunday. These two teams squared off on Dec. 21, with Carolina walking away with a 23-20 victory at home. On Saturday, the Buccaneers are favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off when the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams enter tonight's contest on a six-game winning streak, but the Seahawks are just 1-7 in their last eight meetings with San Francisco. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, Seattle is favored by 2.5 points on the road, and the over/under is 47.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel offers several tools to game responsibly, providing users with the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also provides users with state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.