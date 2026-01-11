The Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule continues with the No. 2 seed New England Patriots vs. No. 7 seed Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and the latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. New England came up one game shy of the top seed in the AFC, while the Chargers lost their final two games of the regular season to set up this 8 p.m. ET matchup. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NFL betting preview

New England has been one of the most underrated teams in the NFL this season, going 12-5 against the spread to match the best record in the league. However, teams that win more than 70% of games against the spread over the past seven years are just 3-11 ATS in the playoffs. The Patriots played the easiest schedule in the league, but they are still 3.5-point home favorites in the Wild Card Weekend NFL odds.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been outstanding in this scenario during his NFL coaching career, going 14-6 ATS as a road underdog. The Chargers won all four of their games as underdogs with quarterback Justin Herbert on the field this season. He is going head-to-head with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who is in line to win the MVP. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.