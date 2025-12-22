A must-see matchup takes place when the Baltimore Ravens host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, and sports bettors can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. According to the Ravens vs. Patriots odds at FanDuel, the Ravens are favored by 3.5 points at home and the over-under is 48.5. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Patriots waltz into this matchup with an 11-3 record, but New England is coming off a 35-31 setback against the Buffalo Bills in which they blew a 21-0 lead. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was outstanding in that defeat, rushing 14 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Henderson has racked up 773 yards and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. As a team, the Patriots are averaging 122.4 rushing yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Ravens enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence after picking up a dominant 24-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their last outing. Baltimore is now 6-2 in its last eight games, and 9-2 in its previous 11 games played in December. However, the Ravens have covered the spread just once in their past seven games at home. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points at home, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.