The 2026 NFL playoffs continue on Saturday night with the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, and the latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $250 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. Green Bay is a slight road favorite for that 8 p.m. ET kickoff between NFC North rivals. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $250 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Packers vs. Bears betting preview

The Saturday slate concludes with an old-school, NFC North rivalry, with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams played one of the wildest games of the entire NFL season a few weeks ago, when the Bears erased a last 10-point deficit to force overtime before a 46-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore resulted in a 22-16 win for Chicago in Week 16. That result propelled the Bears (11-6) to the No. 2 seed, and the Packers (9-7-1) are the No. 7 seed. The Packers have lost four straight games. FanDuel expect a battle on Saturday night, with the Packers listed as 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel. Green Bay is -134 on the money line, while the Bears are +114 to win Saturday. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.