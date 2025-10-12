Week 6 of the NFL regular season has 12 games on Sunday's slate, which gives new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Seahawks vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Buccaneers, and Lions vs. Chiefs are just a few of the must-bet NFL games on Sunday. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in Week 6. Seattle dropped 38-35 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Meanwhile, the Jags came away with a 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Jacksonville is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 47.5 according to the Week 6 NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. SportsLine's model has the Seahawks covering the spread in 57% of simulations.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Two top teams in the NFC square off as the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) battle. The 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime on Thursday Night Football last week. Tampa Bay went on the road and took down Seattle 38-35 in Week 5. The Bucs are 3-point favorites, and the over/under is listed at 47.5. The model projects the over-cashing in 53% of simulations.



Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET



The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The Lions are on a four-game win streak, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 37-24 last weekend. As for the Chiefs, they dropped 31-28 at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 52.5. SportsLine's model predicts the Lions cover the spread in 53% of simulations.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.