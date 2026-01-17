Both No. 1 seeds are in action on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs, another chance to use the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. The top-seeded Denver Broncos will host the Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NFC No. 1 Seattle Seahawks facing the San Francisco 49ers at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of $5 or more, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NFL betting preview

The AFC West divisional winner earning the No. 1 seed isn't much of a change, however, the team doing so is a surprise compared to who many would have expected entering the season. The Denver Broncos went 14-3 this year, including winning 13 of their final 14 contests, to earn the top seed in the AFC behind the No. 4 scoring defense at 18.3 points per game allowed this season. The Broncos haven't made it easy on themselves this season, though, with one-score victories over futile teams such as the Jets, Titans, Giants, a Chiefs squad without Patrick Mahomes and the Raiders (twice), but they also knocked off postseason teams such as the Eagles, Texans and Packers. Denver takes on its toughest offensive challenge yet, with the Josh Allen-led Bills ranking fourth in the league at 28.2 points per game this season. The Bills defeated the Jaguars, 27-24, last week and they have won six of their last seven games.

The top seed in the NFC is just as surprising as the AFC, with the Seattle Seahawks climbing to the No. 1 spot in the conference out of a loaded NFC West. Sam Darnold has proven he's more than a one-hit wonder from his career-best season with the Vikings last year. He threw for more than 4,000 yards for the second straight season in his first year in Seattle, and when the Seahawks last played, they defeated the 49ers, 13-3, in San Francisco to secure the No. 1 seed and first-round bye. This time, Seattle will host. The 49ers suffered another tough injury last weekend when star tight end George Kittle tore his Achilles, but they showed resilience yet again with a 23-19 win over the Eagles. Christian McCaffrey had 111 total yards and two touchdowns, as he'll be a tough matchup for Seattle.

For NFL betting, the Bills are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Saturday NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 46.5 points. On the NFC side, the Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites with an over/under at 45.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.