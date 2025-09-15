There are two Monday Night Football games today, and new users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. The Buccaneers and Texans will play at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Chargers vs, Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Sunday's NFL slate, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday NFL betting preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to play the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football. The Bucs were able to start the season 1-0 after they secured a 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Meanwhile, Houston dropped 14-9 to the Los Angeles Rams last week. Despite the loss, the Texans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 2 odds, while the over/under is set at 42.5.

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering a 30% profit boost token to use on Buccaneers vs. Texans, as well as hundreds of NFL player props. Nick Chubb has the shortest anytime touchdown scorer odds of any player in the game (+100), followed by Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving at +120. Meanwhile, Nico Collins' over/under for total receiving yards is 76.5 yards, and Baker Mayfield's over/under for total passing yards is 232.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.