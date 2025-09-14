Week 2 of the NFL regular season continues on Sunday Night Football with Falcons vs. Vikings (-3) at 8:20 p.m. ET, and new users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Click here to get started:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Sunday's NFL slate, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Atlanta Falcons for Sunday Night Football in Week 2 and both teams opened their season with a critical matchup against a division rival. The Vikings came back to score a 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football in J.J. McCarthy's first NFL start while the Falcons suffered a 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers in Michael Penix Jr.'s first opening week start (fourth overall). Now McCarthy's Vikings are favored by 3.5 in the latest Week 2 NFL odds while the over/under is 44.5.

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering a 50% profit boost token to use on Vikings vs. Falcons, as well as hundreds of NFL player props. Bijan Robinson has the shortest anytime touchdown scorer odds of any player in the game (-148), followed by Vikings running back Jordan Mason at +106. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson's over/under for total receiving yards is 72.5 yards and Penix's over/under for total passing yards is 225.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.