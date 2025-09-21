There are14 NFL games on Sunday, giving new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Bet Rams vs. Eagles, Packers vs. Browns, Broncos vs. Chargers, and more. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Sunday's NFL slate, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL Week 3 betting preview

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) play in an NFC affair. These teams squared off twice last season, with Philadelphia securing the win in both games. In Week 2, the Eagles beat the Chiefs 20-17. Meanwhile, Los Angeles outlasted the Tennessee Titans 33-19 on Sept. 14. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites, and the over/under is listed at 44.5. SportsLine's model has Philadelphia covering the spread in 65% of simulations.

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers (2-0) head on the road to play the Cleveland Browns (0-2) in Week 3. The Packers beat the Washington Commanders 27-18 last week. However, the Browns were blown out 41-17 by the Baltimore Ravens. Green Bay is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is posted at 41.5.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Denver Broncos (1-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) play in an AFC West showdown. The Broncos narrowly lost 29-28 to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Los Angeles beat the Chiefs and Raiders through two weeks and seeks their third straight division win. The Chargers are 3-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 45.5. SportsLine's model has Denver covering the spread in 51% of simulations. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.