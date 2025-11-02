Week 9 has plenty of must-bet NFL games, giving new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Vikings vs. Lions (-9.5), Colts vs. Steelers (+3), and Jaguars vs. Raiders (+2.5), and Chiefs vs. Bills (+2) are just a few of the NFL matchups during the day, followed by Commanders vs. Seahawks (-3) on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

The Detroit Lions (5-2) and Minnesota Vikings (3-4) play in the NFC North in Week 9. Minnesota leads the all-time series 80-45-2, dating back to 1961. Despite that, Detroit has won five straight games against the Vikings. Detroit is an 8.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 48.5. SportsLine's model has the Lions covering the spread in 51% of simulations.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

The Indianapolis Colts (7-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) link up. The Colts have won four consecutive games, beating the Tennessee Titans 38-14 in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Steelers are on a two-game skid, falling 35-25 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Indianapolis is a 3-point favorite, and the over/under is 50.5. SportsLine's model has the Steelers covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) in an AFC battle. The Jaguars have lost two straight games, as the Los Angeles Rams blew out Jacksonville 35-7. However, Las Vegas was shutout 35-0 by the Kansas City Chiefs. Indianapolis is a 3-point favorite, and the over/under is 50.5. SportsLine's model has the under hitting in 54% of simulations. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.