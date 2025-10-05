New users can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. An AFC East showdown features the New England Patriots visiting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football as 7.5-point underdogs. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The New England Patriots (2-2) and Buffalo Bills (4-0) will meet for the first time this season at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Patriots are coming off their biggest win of the season after they blew out the Carolina Panthers 42-13 last week. As for the Bills, they defeated the New Orleans Saints, 31-19. They have scored 30-plus points in all four games this campaign. The Patriots lead the all-time series 79-51-1, but Buffalo has won eight of the last 11 outings.

In the last game at Highmark Stadium, the Bills beat New England, 24-21. According to today's NFL odds, Buffalo is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 49.5. SportsLine's model projects that the Bills will cover the spread in 67% of simulations and come away with a 34-19 win. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.