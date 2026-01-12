NFL Wild Card Weekend wraps up when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, another opportunity to check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Texans vs. Steelers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, and Houston is favored by three points, according to the latest NFL odds. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create an account by filling out the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and place a bet of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your initial bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Steelers vs. Texans betting preview

The Houston Texans enter this contest as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Texans have reeled off nine consecutive victories behind a disruptive defense. Houston is holding its opponents to just 277.2 yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL. Offensively, the Texans feature a balanced attack that is averaging 327.0 yards per game.

The Steelers are 4-1 in their last five games overall and 6-1 in their past seven games played on a Monday. Pittsburgh is 6-2 against the spread in its past eight games at home, and the Steelers are 5-2 in their previous seven meetings against the Texans. However, the Steelers are three-point underdogs at home, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under for total points scored in Texans vs. Steelers is 38.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling responsibly is taken seriously at FanDuel, which is why the platform provides its users with multiple tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.